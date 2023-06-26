Arweave Price Tops $5.55 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $185.39 million and $4.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00018279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.00729654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00122451 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.