Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Price Performance
AINC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
