Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Shares Gap Down to $81.95

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $81.95, but opened at $80.19. Ashland shares last traded at $81.60, with a volume of 42,416 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Ashland Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 34.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $9,523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

