Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT opened at $132.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.