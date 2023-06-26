Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 55,300 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after buying an additional 46,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

