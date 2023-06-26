ATB Capital Reiterates C$53.00 Price Target for Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE:PPL opened at C$39.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.56. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$39.75 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7826975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

