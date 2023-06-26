Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Autoliv comprises 2.1% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $69,368,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 987,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,653,000 after acquiring an additional 791,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have commented on ALV shares. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

ALV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. 126,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,789. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Further Reading

