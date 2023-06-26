Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.56. 87,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

