AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Cut by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoZone by 643.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $38.64 on Monday, hitting $2,462.37. 27,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,601. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,555.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,487.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

