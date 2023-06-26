Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 2.9 %

CDMO opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,335.34 and a beta of 1.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares in the company, valued at $718,531.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,875 shares of company stock worth $1,213,950. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

