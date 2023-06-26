Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 501501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avidian Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Avidian Gold

(Get Rating)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in North America. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 12,525 hectares located in Alaska; the Amanita property claims totaling 1,460 hectares situated to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; and the Jungo Property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in Jackson Mountains Terrane, Nevada.

See Also

