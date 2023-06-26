Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 526 ($6.73).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.97) to GBX 535 ($6.85) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.65) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.99) to GBX 532 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market cap of £10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,016.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 409.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 427.94. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 366.70 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.70 ($6.06).

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,980.65). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

