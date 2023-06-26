Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $5.87

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $5.87 or 0.00019337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.29 million and approximately $52.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,298,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.71600186 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $42,364,787.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

