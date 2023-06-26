Axie Infinity Price Tops $5.68 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.68 or 0.00018792 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $667.24 million and $41.24 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,244.25 or 0.99975258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002163 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,298,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.71600186 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $42,364,787.97 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

