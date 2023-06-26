AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) and Its Competitors Financial Review

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -573.53% -62.48% -17.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 547 1436 3775 37 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 105.73%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.26 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $121.22 million -$407,857.14 20.48

AXIM Biotechnologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies rivals beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and other diseases. The company is developing tests for dye eye diseases; SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody tests; and fentanyl neutralizing antibody tests. It also developing a line of novel diagnostics for early cancer detection, response to treatment, and recurrence monitoring. The company was formerly known as Axim International Inc. and changed its name to AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. in July 2014. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

