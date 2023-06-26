B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY) Announces Dividend of $0.03

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Price Performance
BOLSY stock remained flat at $8.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Company Profile
