Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Down 6.2%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 186,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 449,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $527.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.20 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $101,661.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 419,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $32,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 511,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,053.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 135,060 shares of company stock worth $733,846. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,288,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,455,000 after purchasing an additional 501,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 339,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 250,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after purchasing an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,270,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 416,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

