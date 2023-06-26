Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $228.11 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002968 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006639 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 213,832,492,361,837,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 213,841,423,317,417,472 with 152,041,535,956,851,904 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $3,662,679.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

