BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Plans Dividend of $0.19

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

BAIC Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:BCCMY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388. BAIC Motor has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73.

About BAIC Motor

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, sells, and after-sale services passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars.

