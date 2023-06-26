Baker Boyer National Bank Buys 2,957 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 422.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $2,406,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 592,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.90. 1,618,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,907. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

