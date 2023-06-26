Baker Boyer National Bank Has $332,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,437 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 452,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.67. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

