Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,393 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.