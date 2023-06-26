Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 53,345 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,345 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $35,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

DFAX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 148,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.11.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

