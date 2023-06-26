Balancer Hits Market Cap of $233.91 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Balancer token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00015372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $233.91 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,751,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,571,681 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

