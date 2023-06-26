Bank of America Increases Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $11.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

ROIV opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

In related news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,170.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 15,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $130,653.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 200,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,170.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric Venker sold 109,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $904,223.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 851,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,725,337 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 39.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.