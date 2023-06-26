Bank of America Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $75.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.42. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,513,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

