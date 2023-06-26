Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $1.12 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 1.1197 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Bank of Communications stock remained flat at $16.61 during trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. Bank of Communications has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.11.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

