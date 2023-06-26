Barclays Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $154.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.24. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

