Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,350 ($55.66) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKG. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.94) to GBX 4,580 ($58.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,800 ($61.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 5,100 ($65.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,551.57 ($58.24).

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

Shares of BKG opened at GBX 3,773 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,120 ($39.92) and a one year high of GBX 4,549 ($58.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,186.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,121.78.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

