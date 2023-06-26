Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 1.7 %

BNED opened at $1.14 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $59.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 23,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNED shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

