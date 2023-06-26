Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,047 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

IMCB stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $734.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $65.75.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

