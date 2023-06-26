Bill Few Associates Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,765,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $89.65. 497,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.