Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.44. The company had a trading volume of 430,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,210. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

