Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,572,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,240. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

