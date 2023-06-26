Bill Few Associates Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.86.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.39. 646,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.59. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

