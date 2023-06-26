Bill Few Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 73,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $24.36.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

