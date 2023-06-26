Bill Few Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises about 2.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after buying an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,092,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,168,000 after purchasing an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $317.90. 178,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,105. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $321.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its 200 day moving average is $281.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.