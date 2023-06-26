BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMRN. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,665. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.4% in the first quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 58,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 729,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200 day moving average is $100.05.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

