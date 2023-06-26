Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BMEA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 15.7 %

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,700. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $915.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Biomea Fusion news, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,625,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,750. Corporate insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.