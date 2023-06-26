Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0719 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $13.41 million and approximately $175,387.53 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00122497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00047199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031322 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013454 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003297 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.