Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $80,018.40 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $13.31 million and approximately $80,018.40 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00119179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00046931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013458 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003286 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

