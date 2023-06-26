Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00101044 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00023624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.