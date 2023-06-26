BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.78 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. BitShares has a total market cap of $24.78 million and approximately $525,047.52 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002167 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000986 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,016,357 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

