Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OWL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 63.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 62,040 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,386,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 34.6% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356,507 shares during the period. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:OWL opened at $11.02 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 551.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $390.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.