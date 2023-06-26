Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 420 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHCV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV traded down $2.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

