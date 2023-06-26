Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,931,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,593,000 after acquiring an additional 249,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,544,000 after acquiring an additional 916,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock remained flat at $50.33 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 341,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,310. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.