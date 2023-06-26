Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 11,857 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Organon & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 61.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 576,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
