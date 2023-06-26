Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up 2.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,070,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,731,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,130,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,005,000 after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,390,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,496,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $236.87. The stock had a trading volume of 542,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,221. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

