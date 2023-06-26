Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $13.52 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,995 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,040. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

