Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $187,000 Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 28.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American States Water Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.51. 25,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,156. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 12 month low of $77.91 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

